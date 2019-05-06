On Friday and Saturday, June 28th & 29th, dozens of Austin-based community leaders, anti-violence groups, youth organizations and businesses will kick-off summer with the 3rd annual Austin Summer of Opportunity Street Fest and Community Celebration!

REGISTER TODAY!

This event connects young people and families to positive activities, summer jobs, and resources to help prepare them for a safe and successful summer. Families can learn about summer camps, summer jobs and other resources while enjoying food, entertainment and fun for the entire family, including a climbing wall, bounce houses, kiddie rides and much more! Be sure to join us for a community parade on Saturday the 29th! We line up on Chicago & Laramie with a walk off at 10am sharp!

Summer of Opportunity is sponsored by over a dozen community groups, businesses and leaders, and is spearheaded by BUILD, a nationally respected gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organization based on Chicago’s West Side. Since 1969, BUILD has helped thousands of at-risk youth escape gangs and violence to become positive leaders of their communities, and currently serves 3,500 youth a year in Austin, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Belmont-Cragin, and Fuller Park. Email build@buildchicago.org to learn more about this 2-day event or how to get involved.

Many ways to get involved: